PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 7,600 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,056. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

