PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PED traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 11,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

