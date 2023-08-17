PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PED traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.90. 11,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.32.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.