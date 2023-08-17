Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Paysafe stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 791,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $750.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paysafe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,333,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 885,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Featured Stories

