PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 4.8% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,478,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,505,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

