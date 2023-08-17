Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.

Paragon Technologies Trading Up 11.2 %

OTCMKTS PGNT traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. Paragon Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate investment activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various material handling solutions, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, increase productivity, reduce error, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

