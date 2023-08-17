Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.
Paragon Technologies Trading Up 11.2 %
OTCMKTS PGNT traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. Paragon Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.
Paragon Technologies Company Profile
