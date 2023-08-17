Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.