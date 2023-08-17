Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.
Pandora A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pandora A/S
- How to Invest in Social Media
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.