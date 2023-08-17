Pamela Marie Andrews Buys 354 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Marie Andrews bought 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,974.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $325,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 21,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.03.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $36.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 million. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

