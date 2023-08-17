Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 339.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

