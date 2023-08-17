Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as low as C$2.73. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 647,917 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

