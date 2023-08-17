OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

OSIS traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $127.07.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,084,586.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,084,586.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,905 shares of company stock worth $13,050,039 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,959,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

