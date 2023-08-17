Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 155,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

