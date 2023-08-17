Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Down 7.8%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Orica Stock Down 7.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Orica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.