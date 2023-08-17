Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $4.99

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00017436 BTC on popular exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $104.76 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.32485895 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,305,891.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

