Orchid Price Reaches $0.0524 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Orchid has a market cap of $50.43 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,648.03 or 1.00178520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05813566 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $8,754,557.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

