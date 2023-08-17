Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Up 0.5%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo block located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

