OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 543,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,726. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

