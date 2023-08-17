One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Justin Clair Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLPGet Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $19.86 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $423.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.40%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

