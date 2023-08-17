One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Justin Clair Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $19.86 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $423.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.40%.
Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on OLP
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
