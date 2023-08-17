One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Justin Clair Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $19.86 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $423.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.40%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

