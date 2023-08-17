OLIO Financial Planning Purchases 53,463 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.9% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. 10,952,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888,388. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

