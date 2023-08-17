Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLMA

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,364,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of OLMA opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.76. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.