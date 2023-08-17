Old Point Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Old Point Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OPOF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $91.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
