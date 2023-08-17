Old Point Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of OPOF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $91.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

OPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

