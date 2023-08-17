Oasis Network Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $244.83 million and $17.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.42 or 0.06287679 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04554599 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,588,134.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

