NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,567 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.4% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,296. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

