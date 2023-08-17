NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $570.00 at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.16.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $435.09. 23,515,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,992,227. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 227.68, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

