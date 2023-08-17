NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $97.87. 27,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

