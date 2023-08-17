Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.82. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 156,700 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
