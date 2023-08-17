Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.82. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 156,700 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 807,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

