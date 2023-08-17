Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison Sells 5,194 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NUE opened at $168.49 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

