Nucleo Capital LTDA. Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nucleo Capital LTDA. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 33.5% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $57,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $30.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,216.72. The company had a trading volume of 212,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,769. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,215.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,226.31.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.