Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $429.15. The stock had a trading volume of 366,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,737. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.68. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

