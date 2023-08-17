Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Northrim BanCorp Price Performance
NRIM traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77.
Insider Activity
In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,984.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 794 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,870.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.
Read More
