Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NRIM traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $252.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,984.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 794 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,870.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,659.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Romano acquired 982 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $39,967.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 161,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 52,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

