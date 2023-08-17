Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.27

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $5.88. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 162,589 shares trading hands.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

