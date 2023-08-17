Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 399,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,714,000 after buying an additional 1,428,088 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,179,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

