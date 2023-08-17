NNS Holding Makes New $20.98 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NNS Holding bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 173,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,000. Alphabet accounts for about 39.4% of NNS Holding’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.46. 23,543,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,838,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

