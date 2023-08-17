NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $5.39. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 4,955 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NL shares. TheStreet lowered NL Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NL Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 553,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

