Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Takes $6.23 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.10% of Stantec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $4,671,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

