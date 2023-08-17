Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 35,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHPT. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 3,699,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,757,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,377. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

