Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 21,100 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,033. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

