Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.18% of Enviva worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Truist Financial downgraded Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Enviva Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 321,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,317. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,985.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

