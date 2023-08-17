Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,845. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $184.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

