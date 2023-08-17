Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 787,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

