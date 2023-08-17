Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,491 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $8,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 286,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

