Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.74 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 7,127,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Report on RUN

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.