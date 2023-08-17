Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $24.60 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 2.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Shell were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. 2,856,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,667. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

