Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 1,179,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,032. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.