NFT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,727.93 or 1.00054224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

