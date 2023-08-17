NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director Buys $679,500.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NEE stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $67.51. 6,647,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

