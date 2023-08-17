News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) CAO Marygrace Degrazio Sells 9,754 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.35.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.
News Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in News by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.