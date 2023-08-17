News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) CAO Marygrace Degrazio Sells 9,754 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in News by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

