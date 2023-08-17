New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 865,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New York Times by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

