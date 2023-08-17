New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) EVP Reginald E. Davis Sells 24,000 Shares

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 332.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 126,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 419,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.