Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Up 5%

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 56,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 86,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Kinsley Mountain property located in White Pine County; the Gemini and Jackson Wash situated in Esmeralda County; the Coronado VMS property in Pershing County; and the Lovelock mine property and the Treasure Box property located in Churchill County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.