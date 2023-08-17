Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

NVGS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 334,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Navigator has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Navigator by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

